BJP CMs, Dy CMs to meet top central leaders, PM Modi likely to attend

The Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will hold a meeting with senior party leaders today at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to present their report on the development and welfare schemes as the party gears up for the upcoming assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend this meeting, as per sources.
Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will put forth their governance report in front of the Central leadership during the meeting.
'Har Ghar Tiranga' is an initiative by the Ministry of Culture to mark celebrations for India's 75th year of Independence. As part of the campaign, citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their homes during August 13-15.
To strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement, PM Modi has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour at homes between August 13 and 15 stating that this movement will deepen our connection with the national flag.
In view of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the leaders will also discuss ways to aware the people regarding the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.
Besides this, they will discuss the public welfare schemes of the government and plans to incorporate them into the poor and backward classes.
The Prime Minister will give his views on developmental works to the Chief Ministers.
In the last meeting, he had asserted that the development of youth and women empowerment are the area of priority of the government and said that there is a need to strengthen the nutrition campaign and tackle malnutrition.
The last developmental meeting was held in Varanasi last year. The Prime Minister participated in a conclave of Chief Ministers of BJP- ruled states. The conclave provided an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit.
