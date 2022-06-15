JUST IN
No untoward incident in last 2 days; 218 held for violence: WB govt to HC

The West Bengal government submitted a report before the Calcutta High Court, stating that there has been no untoward incident in the last two days during protests over remarks against Prophet

Topics
West Bengal | Calcutta High Court | communal violence

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Howrah: Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
The West Bengal government on Wednesday submitted a report before the Calcutta High Court, stating that there has been no untoward incident in the last two days during protests over now-sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The report stated that a total of 218 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out on June 9 amid the outrage, and also the subsequent violation of prohibitory orders.

Placing the report before a division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, advocate general SN Mookherjee submitted that situation in 10 affected areas, including some in Howrah, Murshidabad and Krishnanagar, have been covered in the report.

Prayers were made by petitioners seeking orders to the state government to deploy central forces or the Army forthwith to avoid recurrence of the June 9 mayhem.

Appearing for one of the six petitioners, seeking redressal and effective steps by the state to ensure peace and normalcy, advocate Priyanka Tibrewal prayed that it be ensured that innocent persons are not arrested and that those responsible for the violence be properly identified.

Another lawyer prayed that all religious and political rallies be stopped for the time being to ensure peace and harmony.

The chief justice said that lawyers representing political parties in the matter should tell the leaders to ensure that communal harmony is maintained.

The advocate general, in his submission, stated that 99 arrests were made in places under Howrah police commissionerate jurisdiction and 17 FIRs filed, while in Howrah rural area, 9 FIRs were filed and 38 people were nabbed.

Protesters had blocked national highways and railway tracks at different places in Howrah district for several hours on June 9 and 10 and damaged public and private properties.

Mookherjee further submitted before the division bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, that 25 arrests were made in Krishnanagar, where railway property was damaged at Bethuadahari station.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, June 15 2022. 15:02 IST

