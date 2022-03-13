Uttar Pradesh Polls: Survey shows 8% Muslims voted for BJP

-
ALSO READ
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
BJP to contest all 117 seats in Punjab, says state chief Ashwani Sharma
UP Polls: BJP's core committee discusses possible seat-sharing with allies
BJP demands probe into recruitments during Cong rule in Rajasthan
Six days after joining BJP, Punjab MLA Balwinder Laddi rejoins Congress
-
Despite general perception that Muslims were voting against it, the BJP has succeeded in getting at least eight per cent Muslim votes in a bipolar and highly polarised Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.
The CSDS-Lokniti has come out with its survey that of the 20 per cent Muslim votes, the Samajwadi Party secured around 79 per cent and at least eight per cent votes went to the BJP, which is an increase of one per cent over the 2017 Assembly elections.
The survey indicates that the community is willing to support the BJP, but indicated that there needed to be "two-way traffic" and the BJP's posturing should translate into action.
The main reason for this shift in the Muslim votes towards the BJP is that Muslims have benefited as much as Hindus from the various welfare schemes during the last five years in Uttar Pradesh.
The study suggests that Muslims should explore the possibilities of opening up to the BJP. Supporting the non-BJP governments out of fear of the BJP bogey has not helped them as their socio-economic condition has gone from bad to worse over the decades.
"The community's condition is worse than Dalits," the Sachar committee report had noted.
According to a survey of 'Religion, Caste, Nationalism and Attitudes in India' by the US-based Pew Research Centre, around 20 per cent of Muslims voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
"One out of five Muslims voted for BJP," the survey noted.
A CSDS-Lokniti survey of 2019 had indicated 14 per cent support for the BJP. When CSDS posed a question to the community before the 2019 Lok Sabha election on whether they supported another term to the Modi government, 26 per cent said "yes", whereas 31 per cent of the Hindu respondents felt that the Modi government should not get another term.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU