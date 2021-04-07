BJP first supported govt on Covid-19 curbs, now opposing: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader on



Wednesday hit out at the opposition for criticising the Maharashtra government after initially supporting it over the restrictions imposed by it to check the spread of COVID-19.

Talking to reporters, Raut said that the opposition parties in the country should stop indulging in during the pandemic.

"Initially, the opposition supported Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's plea for cooperation while imposing strict curbs, but now it is criticising," the Sena MP said.

Every life is important, which is why politicking should be avoided, he added.

He said that in Gujarat, where the is in power, the high court has ordered a lockdown, but in Maharashtra, that party is opposing it.

"No government is happy to take such decisions. Everyone must understand that this is an emergency situation," he said.

Alarmed by the huge rise in cases over the last few days, the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had on Sunday appealed to the people in Maharashtra to follow the restrictions and the weekend lockdown announced by the state government to tackle the spread of COVID-19 cases.

However, he wrote a letter to the chief minister on Tuesday, in which he said, "When you spoke to me about the need to impose strict restrictions to check the spread of the virus, we agreed since the lockdown was for two days. But lockdown-like restrictions for the remaining five days of the week has led to unrest among people."



"Due to the undeclared lockdown, retailers, small businesses and salons will be affected," he said.

