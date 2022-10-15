BJP govt failing to give security to Kashmiri Pandits, says Congress

The on Saturday accused the government of failing to provide security to Kashmir Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir after another youth was murdered in Shopian.

"Very sad! Another Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishna Bhat was murdered in Jammu and Kashmir. The killing of is not stopping and the Modi government has failed to provide them security.

"There is information that the administration is pressuring the family to perform the last rites early. Shameful," the said in a tweet in Hindi.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar said the Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group, the proxy name of a militant outfit, has claimed responsibility for Bhat's killing.

Bhat was attacked near his residence in the south Kashmir district. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Less than a couple of months ago, another another Kashmiri Pandit named Sunil Kumar Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Shopian. His brother Pintu Kumar was injured in the firing.

