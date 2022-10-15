JUST IN
BJP govt failing to give security to Kashmiri Pandits, says Congress

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP government of failing to provide security to Kashmir Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir after another youth was murdered in Shopian

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

J&K protest, Kashmiri pandit killing
Photo: ANI

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP government of failing to provide security to Kashmir Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir after another youth was murdered in Shopian.

"Very sad! Another Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishna Bhat was murdered in Jammu and Kashmir. The killing of Kashmiri Pandits is not stopping and the Modi government has failed to provide them security.

"There is information that the administration is pressuring the family to perform the last rites early. Shameful," the Congress said in a tweet in Hindi.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar said the Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group, the proxy name of a militant outfit, has claimed responsibility for Bhat's killing.

Bhat was attacked near his residence in the south Kashmir district. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Less than a couple of months ago, another another Kashmiri Pandit named Sunil Kumar Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Shopian. His brother Pintu Kumar was injured in the firing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 22:08 IST

