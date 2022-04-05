BJP holds meeting to formulate plan for party's Foundation Day on April 6

-
-
BJP top brass held a meeting at the party office in New Delhi on Monday to formulate the plan for programmes to be held on the party's Foundation Day on April 6 and planned to screen the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in every booth of all the states.
The address of the Prime Minister is likely to be followed by the address of a senior party leader who would speak on the history and struggle of the party, said the sources.
Party senior leaders including party National President JP Nadda, National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh, CT Ravi, Kailash Vijayvargiya and others were present at the meeting.
In the meeting, an outline of the programmes to be held throughout the month was also discussed.
According to the sources, the BJP is planning to include every wing of the party in the programme this year.
Many state units of the party are said to have completed the preparations for the address of the Prime Minister.
According to the sources, LED screens would be installed at every polling booth to facilitate the people in attending the Prime Minister's speech and also getting to know more about various schemes of the government. The party is planning to celebrate the day in every state.
The birth anniversary of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar on April 14 would also be celebrated on a large scale. Along with this, his statue will be garlanded in public places.
The BJP will organise various programmes beginning on April 6 till April 20, the outline of which has been prepared, said the sources.
