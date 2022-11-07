BJP leaders laud SC's quota order as win for PM's social justice mission

-
ALSO READ
In a 3 to 2 verdict, SC upholds the constitutional validity of EWS quota
Understanding the EWS quota
EWS quota: All that you need to know about the issue in the Supreme Court
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on EWS quota today; What we know so far
SC to examine constitutional validity of 10% EWS quota in admissions, jobs
-
With the Supreme Court on Monday upholding the EWS quota, the BJP lauded the decision and said it is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "mission" to provide social justice to the country's poor.
BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said, "Supreme Court upholds the legality of EWS reservation for unreserved sections. Another big credit for PM Narendra Modi's vision of Gareeb Kalyan. A big boost in the direction of social justice ."
Echoing the view, BJP general secretary C T Ravi said the verdict is yet another victory for Modi in his mission to provide social justice to India's poor.
The Supreme Court, by a majority view of 3:2, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs.
The top court said the law on EWS quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 12:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU