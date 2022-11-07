JUST IN
PM Modi yet to acknowledge 'epic failure' of demonetisation move: Kharge
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra today
Rajasthan, Punjab not doing enough to check stubble burning: Jitendra Singh
We respect verdict of Munugode people: Bandi Sanjay after BJP bypoll loss
Bypolls in six states: BJP wins in 4 of 7 Assembly seats; loses to TRS
Only Cong can challenge BJP in Gujarat, Himachal polls; AAP incapable: Azad
Centre is trying to destroy higher education in Kerala, says CPI(M)
BJP defeat in HP will lay foundation of Oppn unity in 2024: JDU's KC Tyagi
Congress alleges PM pressuring rebel BJP leader against contesting HP polls
Uddhav's Shiv Sena candidate Rutuja Latke wins Andheri East bypoll
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Oligarchy prevailing in the state under CPI(M) rule, says Kerala Governor
Business Standard

BJP leaders laud SC's quota order as win for PM's social justice mission

With the Supreme Court on Monday upholding the EWS quota, the BJP lauded the decision and said it is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "mission" to provide social justice

Topics
BJP | Modi govt | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP
Representative Image

With the Supreme Court on Monday upholding the EWS quota, the BJP lauded the decision and said it is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "mission" to provide social justice to the country's poor.

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said, "Supreme Court upholds the legality of EWS reservation for unreserved sections. Another big credit for PM Narendra Modi's vision of Gareeb Kalyan. A big boost in the direction of social justice ."

Echoing the view, BJP general secretary C T Ravi said the verdict is yet another victory for Modi in his mission to provide social justice to India's poor.

The Supreme Court, by a majority view of 3:2, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs.

The top court said the law on EWS quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 12:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU