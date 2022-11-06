JUST IN
We respect verdict of Munugode people: Bandi Sanjay after BJP bypoll loss

Topics
BJP | Telangana

ANI  Politics 

Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Bandi Sanjay Kumar

After the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the Munugode bypoll defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that the party respects the verdict of the people of Munugode.

TRS leader Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won the bypoll with a majority of 10,309 votes.

Addressing the media at the BJP State office, Bandi Sanjay said that BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy fought this election like a hero.

"We will respect the verdict of the people of Munugode. BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy fought this election like a hero. No matter how many threats were made by the ruling party, BJP workers worked unyieldingly."

He also claimed that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi distributed money for winning the election.

"This win is not a win. #MunugodeBypoll is the election commissioner's win. TRS distributed money, but it wasn't found anywhere. BJP is the party that has the guts to stop TRS. BJP has its presence all over Telangana. We'll work with more commitment with aim of development," he further said.

BJP Munugode candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy on Sunday alleged that he was threatened by the ruling TRS government.

"Despite these challenges we fought, TRS' victory is fake, BJP was winning. We respect the verdict of Munugode public, but we don't accept those who have got votes in a wrong manner."

"State government used its power and threatened us, that's how TRS won. Police officers are in KCR's hands... We were threatened cases will be filed against us if we don't change party," Rajagopal Reddy claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 22:02 IST

