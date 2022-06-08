BJP members' comments on Prophet have embarrassed India: Uddhav

-
ALSO READ
Local BJP leader arrested in Kanpur over tweet on Prophet Muhammad
Can BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet affect India's trade ties with Gulf?
'Narrow-minded': India slams OIC on Prophet Mohammad controversy
'Strong step': Nancy Pelosi on Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products as row grows over Prophet remarks
-
Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that because of the BJP the country had to face embarrassment and was "brought to its knees and forced to apologise" by the Arab countries due to the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by its leaders.
Addressing a rally, his first outside Mumbai after his spine surgery last year, Thackeray said while the inflation rate is rising and the rupee is on a downward slide, the worry is about looking for a Shivling under a mosque.
He also slammed the Centre over the recent targeted killings of Hindus in Kashmir and said instead of harassing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), raids should be conducted there.
On the controversial comments made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, now suspended from the party, for the comments made against Prophet Mohammad, he said, "The Middle East and the Arab countries brought our country to its knees and forced us to apologise. What led to this? India has to apologise. What has the country done? It is the BJP and its spokespersons that have committed the crime."
In his speech, Thackeray attacked the BJP over various issues ranging from Hindutva to inflation and the controversial statements made by the party leaders.
The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after a row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU