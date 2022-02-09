BJP MP Gambhir's fifth 'Jan Rasoi' to start soon in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar

The fifth community kitchen under MP Gautam Gambhir's 'Jan Rasoi' project for providing nutritious and hygienic food at a symbolic price of Re 1 for the needy will be opened soon in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area.

The kitchen is being readied inside an abandoned dump store (dhalao) of the municipal corporation at Kishan Kunj in Laxmi Nagar and is expected to be started soon, said an aide of the MP.

Already four 'Jan Rasoi' kitchens are functioning in various parts of Gambhir's East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Over 4,000 people are served meals everyday at the kitchens, said a statement from the MP's office.

The beneficiaries belong to the poorest sections of the society which include migrant labourers, hawkers and daily-wage workers, it said.

So far more than 8,00,000 people have been served through this network of community kitchens, the statement added.

Speaking about the upcoming community kitchen in his constituency, Gambhir said, "This is a silent revolution to end hunger in Delhi."



"There will be more community kitchens across East Delhi constituency so that no one sleeps hungry and it will become a hallmark of the city," the cricketer-turned-politician added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)