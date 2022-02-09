UP polls: BJP trying to create Hindu-Muslim divide, says RLD president

-
ALSO READ
Jayant Chaudhary straining every nerve and sinew to put RLD back on the map
Akhilesh & I are giving people a new paradigm: Rashtriya Lok Dal chief
No support extended to SP-RLD alliance in UP polls, says Rakesh Tikait
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
-
RLD president Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of the bid to create a Hindu-Muslim divide and urged people to stay united.
He said this while addressing a programme in favour of a party candidate in the Sadarpur area of Ghaziabad.
He said no stone will be left unturned for the progress of farmers and labourers if the SP-RLD alliance comes to power in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
There will be no place for communal politics, Chaudhary said as he alleged that the BJP is trying to divide Hindus and Muslims.
He also alleged that the government failed to provide transport facility to the workers, who had to travel hundreds of miles to reach their homes during the coronavirus lockdown.
Agitating farmers and unemployed youth were brutally beaten up by the government, he said, seeking votes for the alliance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU