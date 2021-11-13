BJP must not worry about 2024, answer people's questions in 2022: Akhilesh

-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not worry about 2024 but answer people's questions in 2022.
Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not worry about 2024 (general elections) but answer people's questions in 2022 (assembly elections)."
"People of Gorakhpur are waiting to see development. I have come here to appeal for the development of the state," said the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Samajwadi Party chief is leading the party's 'Rath Yatra' in Gorakhpur, campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated to be held early next year.
Earlier on Friday, Yadav targeted the Centre over inflation and unemployment and claimed that his party will come in the power in the state.
Speaking to media persons in Jaipur before attending a marriage ceremony, he said, "SP will win over 400 seats in UP. Inflation and unemployment have increased. The public has made up its mind for the elimination of the BJP.
