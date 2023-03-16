BJP putting Opposition leaders in jail is similar to Pak does: Mehbooba

-
-
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said like the ruling party in Pakistan is trying to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan, the BJP-led central government here is misusing central agencies to put opposition leaders in jail.
Speaking at the party headquarters here, the former chief minister said she is concerned about the difficulties being faced by people in the aftermath of the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories in August 2019.
"Nothing new is happening in Pakistan...
First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 17:02 IST
