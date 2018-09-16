BJP says no leadership change in Goa, Parrikar clearing files from hospital

The BJP Sunday ruled out the change in leadership in Goa, claiming Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, admitted to the New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is fine.

BJP president Amit Shah has sent three senior members of the party -- B L Santhosh, Ram Lal and Vinay Puranik -- to Goa to take stock of the political situation in the coastal in view of Parrikar's indisposition.

"Whatever was discussed today will be briefed to you tomorrow. There is no issue about the government and there is no demand of change in leadership from anyone," Ram Lal told reporters after a meeting with state BJP leaders here.

He declined to divulge details about the meeting, but president said there is no question of leadership change in the state as is "fine".

"During the meeting with central observers today we discussed organisational issues. There is no issue of leadership," he said.



"He is clearing files. Today, I got four files cleared by him. If he was not there, how could these have been cleared? When I met him the other day, he was clearing files. So where is the question of giving charge to anybody or giving anything else?" Public Works Department Minister Sudin Dhavalikar told reporters in Panaji.

has been admitted to the AIIMS for follow-up treatment reportedly of a pancreatic ailment.

The 62-year-old IIT engineer-turned-politician is running the BJP-led government with the help of two regional allies, - the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party - and three Independents.

When pointed out that the Goa Forward Party has asked for a "permanent solution" for the situation arising out of Parrikar's indisposition, Tendulkar said there is no need to change the leader.

"The chief minister is in good health and there is no need to change the leadership. The core committee (of the Goa BJP) will meet tomorrow," he said.