BJP slams Oppn for decision to boycott President's address to Parliament

Slamming opposition parties for their decision to boycott the President's address to Parliament, the BJP on Thursday accused them of "constitutional and moral bankruptcy".
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said if these parties think that the Modi government will backtrack from its support to three farm laws due to their collective pressure, then they should know that they lack such strength and that this dispensation bows only before people.
Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said opposition parties had been calling for a session all this while as he hit out at them for their decision to boycott the address.
A day before the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, 16 opposition parties led by the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and the TMC on Thursday decided to boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament in solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws.
The BJP spokesperson said all major opposition parties had spoken before these laws were passed in the last session, rejecting their contention that the government had rammed through these legislations without following due consultation.
What they have shown with this decision is their constitutional and moral bankruptcy, he said.
Parties like the Shiv Sena had even supported these laws in Parliament before making a U-turn, so did the Shiromani Akali Dal, he said.
Bhatia also lashed out at opposition parties like the Congress, TMC and the Samajwadi Party for not "condemning" the "anarchy" protesting farmers unleashed in the national capital on Republic Day and "insult" to the national flag.
Some opposition leaders had disapproved of the violence but alleged that the government's refusal to heed the farmers' demand to repeal these laws was a factor in it.
Bhatia said it is the government which has shown much flexibility and an open mind in its talks with farmer union leaders.
He also lauded the Delhi Police for its restrain and overall handling of the situation.
