India will remain grateful to courageous soldiers: President Kovind

President on Friday greeted personnel on and said the country will remain forever grateful to its courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families.

is observed on January 15 to mark the first Indian general taking over the command of the from a British officer in 1949.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!," Kovind tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)