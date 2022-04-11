Congress' disciplinary panel meets to decide on Jakhar, Thomas

-
The Congress disciplinary committee meeting began here on Monday to look into the complaints against K.V. Thomas and Sunil Jakhar who defied the party's gag order.
Jakhar is former Punjab Congress President and Thomas was a former Union Minister from Kerala. Both have been once blue-eyed boys of the party leadership.
While Sunil Jakhar had spoken about former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Thomas participated in a CPI-M meet. Both the cases are being probed by the party disciplinary committee headed by A.K. Antony, sources said.
Thomas has been upset with the party since he was denied the Rajya Sabha seat and Sunil Jakhar was making critical remarks after he was overlooked for the Punjab chief minister's post.
Jakhar's comments have offended the Dalit leaders in the party, and Udit Raj even demanded his expulsion, "Mr Sunil Jhakhar , Punjab Cong leader, must be expelled from the Party for his casteist & feudal comment that Mr Channi, being lowest caste, couldn't have been made CM. His place is inA feet instead of on head."
General Secretary (Organisation) of the Congress, K.C. Venugopal on Sunday had said that the party's disciplinary action committee led by senior leader A.K. Antony will recommend action against Prof. K.V. Thomas.
Speaking to reporters in Kannur, Venugopal said the final decision on the basis of a recommendation from the disciplinary committee will be taken by party president Sonia Gandhi.
He said K.V. Thomas is a member of the party and action against him has to be taken by the party president on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee.
The Congress leaders from Kerala have been seeking Thomas's immediate removal following his participation in a seminar on the Centre-state relations held as part of the 23rd party congress of the CPI-M.
The CPI-M had as part of its 23rd party Congress invited Dr. Shashi Tharoor and Prof. K.V. Thomas to participate in the seminar. K. Sudhakaran immediately informed both the leaders not to participate and even the party president Sonia Gandhi intervened in the matter and told the leaders not to participate. While Shashi Tharoor backed out, K.V. Thomas decided to go ahead with the seminar.
