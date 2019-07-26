BJP stakes claim to form Karnataka govt; Yeddy to take oath as CM at 6 pm

BJP President met Governor Vajubhai Vala today to stake claim to form the government in the state, and request him to administer oath.

According to reports, Yeddyurappa will be sworn in as Chief Minister of at 6 pm today.

The development came after the 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the Assembly in a climax to the three-week long intense power struggle.

Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday had disqualified three rebel Congress MLAs under the anti-defection law.

The H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government fell on Tuesday after it secured only 99 votes against the BJP’s 105 in the Karnataka Assembly.

This brought an end to the 12-day high-voltage political drama which had begun in the state with the resignation of over a dozen JD(S) and Congress MLAs who alleged lack of stability in the coalition to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

Earlier, Yeddyurappa had said he was waiting for instructions from his party leadership on the formation of the government in Karnataka following the fall of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

"I am waiting for instructions from Delhi. At any point of time we will call for Legislature Party and then head to the Raj Bhavan," he had said.

A group of Karnataka BJP leaders, including Jagdish Shettar, Arvind Limbavali, J C Madhuswamy, Basavaraj Bommai and Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra Thursday had met party chief Amit Shah in New Delhi and reportedly discussed the government formation.