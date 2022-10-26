JUST IN
NCP, Shiv Sena-UBT to march with Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra next month
Business Standard

Mallikarjun Kharge sets up 47-member Steering Committee in place of CWC

New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge set up a 47-member Steering Committee, which includes his predecessors Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Topics
Indian National Congress | mallikarjun kharge | Sonia Gandhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday set up a 47-member Steering Committee, which includes his predecessors Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in place of the CWC.

Ahead of his taking over, all the members of the Congress Working Committee - the party's highest decision-making authority, AICC General Secretaries and incharges had tendered their resignation.

The new President will announce his new team subsequently.

Earlier Kharge, in his maiden speech as President, said that "there is attempt the replace Baba Saheb's (B.R. Ambedkar) Constitution with the Sangh Constitution and Congress will not let it happen".

He alleged that the new India is without jobs, poverty and farmers ae being crushed under wheels. While the government effort is to make the nation oppositionless but the Congress will fight the government for the people, he asserted.

--IANS

miz/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 21:24 IST

