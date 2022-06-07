BJP to work for good governance, ending dynastic misrule in Telangana: Modi

Prime Minister met the corporators from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday and expressed confidence that the party will work for good governance and ending the "dynastic misrule" in .

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eying the southern state for big gains after putting up a string of impressive electoral performances, including in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Assembly bypolls and Hyderabad municipal polls.

The corporators were accompanied by chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union minister G Kishan Reddy, who is also from the state.

"Met @BJP4Telangana corporators in GHMC and other party leaders from . We had wide-ranging discussions on how to focus on community service endeavours and help people at the grassroots. will work for good governance and ending dynastic misrule in Telangana," Modi said in a tweet.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who heads the ruling (TRS) in the southern state, has been working to shore up support for an anti-BJP alliance at the national level.

The BJP has so far been unable to make much gains in India outside Karnataka, but its recent show in Telangana has infused the party with the hope of ensuring a strong presence in another southern state.

The saffron party is also holding its national executive meeting in Hyderabad next month.

