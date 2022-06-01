BJP to hold its 2-day national executive in Hyderabad from July 2

-
ALSO READ
Telangana Cong leader blames TRS government for state's farmers issues
Yuva Telangana Party merges with BJP, aims to wipe off TRS
Rahul Gandhi rules out alliance with TRS, says KCR acts like a king
TRS to pass political resolution on key role in national politics
Bharat Bandh: Banking service, coal, steel production hit in Telugu states
-
The BJP is set to hold its national executive for two days starting from July 2 in Hyderabad, sources in the party said on Wednesday.
It is the key decision-making body of the BJP which comprises party leaders from across the country.
All top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will attend the meeting.
As the BJP is working to emerge as the main challenger to the TRS in Telangana, the party is holding its key body meet in Hyderabad, the sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU