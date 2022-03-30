BJP wants to win polls on basis of ideology, not by violence: Shah in LS

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah will make statement in House over Nagaland incident: LS Speaker
Only BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug problem: Amit Shah
Parliamentary Delegation from Austria to witness Lok Sabha proceedings
PM Modi took axle of UP's development after 2014: Amit Shah in Kairana
UP Assembly elections: Amit Shah holds massive roadshow in Prayagraj
-
The BJP wants to fight and win polls everywhere on basis of its ideology, programmes, leadership's popularity and performance of the government, and not by unleashing violence against rivals, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.
Replying to the debate over the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in Lok Sabha, Shah said the BJP wants to form government everywhere and that is why it fights polls.
"Why did you go to Goa, why are you going to Tripura. You have the right to go, I don't say don't go, every party must go with their ideology, programmes, performance to all places, this is the beauty of democracy," Shah said in an apparent response to remarks made by TMC MP Saugata Roy.
Only those who are afraid of losing power can have an objection to it, not the proponents of democracy, he added.
"I want to say that on the basis of our programmes, ideology, popularity of leadership and the performance of our government, we want to fight polls and win everywhere. But we don't want to grab power by killing workers of rival parties, carrying out series of murders, by raping wives and daughters of (rival) party workers. This is not our culture," Shah said in an apparent reference to West Bengal and the ruling TMC there.
He also took a swipe at the Congress and the TMC, saying they are parties run for families and don't hold internal polls for years.
"First hold polls in your party, then talk about country," Shah said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU