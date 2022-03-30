Fix accountability of staff, won't tolerate delay: Adityanath to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday asked senior state officials to fix the accountability of employees and said the delay in the delivery of services won't be tolerated.

The CM ordered that all heads of departments should make surprise inspections to check cleanliness in office, files pending for disposal, attendance of staff and their punctuality, an officials statement said here.

With good governance being an important narrative in the just-concluded Assembly elections, Adityanath at the very outset of his new term stressed on expeditious delivery of services.

Considering the fact that physical classes are not taking place in schools across the state for the past two years, Adityanath instructed officials to launch a comprehensive "School Chalo Abhiyan".

He said the campaign must be planned in consultation with the minister concerned to ensure not a single child is deprived of school.

The CM asked officials to ensure that children come to school in proper uniform considering that the money for uniforms was deposited in bank account of their parents.

Regarding wheat procurement, which is scheduled to begin from April 1, the CM asked officials to ensure all facilities are made available to farmers at procurement centres.

Farmers must also get the benefit of the minimum support price, he told officials, adding they should make arrangements for the storage of procured wheat and prevent waste.

Adityanath ordered to make arrangements to prevent damage to wheat crop by accidental fires and provide relief to even those farmers not covered under the Crop Insurance Scheme.

To give a boost to investment in the state, the CM told officials to provide incentives to industrial units investing in UP.

In the wake of hot weather, the CM asked officials to make arrangements of potable water in all 75 districts of the state.

