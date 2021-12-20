We will not allow conversion of helpless, says Karnataka CM Bommai

-
ALSO READ
Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as new Chief Minister of Karnataka
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai leaves for Delhi to meet Modi, Shah
Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Basavaraj Bommai to lead BJP in 2023 assembly polls: Karnataka BJP chief
Will walk extra mile to put Karnataka in no. 1 spot on industrial map: CM
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asserted that the ruling BJP will not allow religious conversion of helpless people in the state.
Speaking at a function organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishath (VHP), he said that his government would soon bring in anti-conversion laws. "Innocent people are being converted across the state. They are lured by money and financial assistance," he said.
Religious conversions are not merely about increasing the number of people. The mindset has to be changed. What appears to be luring initially will eventually affect society. "Our government, our nation will not allow such thing to happen. There is an attempt to encash poverty in our society," he reiterated.
As per law there is no provision which facilitates to lure people for conversions. There is no scope for this in the Constitution. The people who are opposing the Anti-Conversion bill were ready to implement it in 2019. Now, they are bound by political compulsions, he said.
State government would take decisive steps to stop vandalism. Stringent action would be initiated against those who take law into their hands, the Chief Minister said speaking to media.
"The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue," he added.
State Home Secretary and DG of Police have taken up the issue with their Maharashtra counterparts to protect the life and property of Kannadigas in Maharashtra, and also providing security for Karnataka government vehicles, Bommai said.
--IANS
mka/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU