Cabinet expansion? Maha CM Eknath Shinde to leave for Delhi tonight

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Assembly with 164 votes
Shiv Sena calls Eknath Shinde's trust vote victory 'stolen majority'
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
Maharashtra political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs in Assam
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is leaving for Delhi on Wednesday night amid talks of the imminent expansion of the state cabinet which has not taken shape even almost a month after a government led by him and the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power.
Shinde will board a flight to Delhi at 7 PM. He will reach Maharashtra Sadan at 9 PM, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
His engagements in the national capital have not been disclosed.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is not accompanying Shinde, according to his office.
It is also not clear when Shinde will return to Maharashtra from Delhi.
Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30, two days after his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray resigned as his government was reduced to a minority due to the rebellion led by Shinde and 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena.
This will be the fifth visit of Shinde to Delhi after assuming the charge of the CM.
He had gone to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. In another visit, he met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with a breakaway group of 12 MPs of Shiv Sena. He had also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu as the President.
Fadnavis had earlier said that the new council of ministers will be formed soon.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had taken potshots at the new government over the delay in the allocation of portfolios.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU