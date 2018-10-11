JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Congress leader C Damodar's wife Padmini Reddy joins BJP in Telangana
Business Standard

Case filed against Guj CM, Alpesh Thakor in hate attacks on north Indians

Naming Rupani and Thakor as 'accused', the petitioner has claimed that the violence against people from Bihar has caused him 'hurt'

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarpur 

Vijay Rupani, Gujarat CM,Gujarat CM Rupani, Gujarat chief minister, Rupani, Gujarat poll results, Gujarat election results, Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, RSS, Gujarat
Vijay Rupani (Photo: PTI)

A case was filed against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Congress legislator Alpesh Thakor in a Bihar court Thursday in connection with hate attacks on north Indians, particularly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, in the western state.

Social activist Tamanna Hashmi filed the case at a Muzaffarpur district court.

The case was filed under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (defiling a place of religious worship) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Naming Rupani and Thakor as "accused", the petitioner has claimed that the violence against people from Bihar has caused him "hurt".

Judge Gaurav Kamal fixed November 2 as the date of hearing the petition.

The alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat by a resident of Bihar on September 30 had triggered attacks by locals on migrants from the two northern states, forcing many of them to return home.

Thakor had publicly blamed a "non-Gujarati" for the crime.
First Published: Thu, October 11 2018. 21:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements