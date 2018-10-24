JUST IN
Modi urges people to donate money to BJP through NaMo app for transparency


CBI row: Verma removed for raising questions over Rafale deal, claims Rahul

The Congress has been alleging massive irregularities in the Rafale deal

New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday | Photo: PTI


CBI Director Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been "divested of all powers" amid an ongoing spat between them.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "CBI Chief Alok Verma was collecting documents relating to the Rafale scam. He was forcibly sent on leave".

"The Prime Minister's message is very clear that whoever comes near Rafale (issue) will be removed, wiped out," he charged.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, has dismissed as "rubbish" allegations that Verma was removed because he wanted to look into the Rafale fighter jet deal.

He said the government's decision to remove Verma and Asthana is based on the Central Vigilance Commission's recommendations.

The Congress has been alleging massive irregularities in the Rafale deal.

The government has vehemently rejected all allegations.
First Published: Wed, October 24 2018. 14:35 IST

