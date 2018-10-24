CBI row: Verma removed for raising questions over Rafale deal, claims Rahul

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear CBI chief Alok Verma's plea against leave order on Oct 26
Jaitley defends Verma's removal, says step will restore CBI's credibility
CBI has become BJP Bureau of Investigation, alleges Mamata Banerjee
CBI bribery row: PM Modi summons Alok Verma and Asthana after DSP's arrest
CBI raids own headquarters as the two top bosses fight, PMO steps in
-
CBI Director Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been "divested of all powers" amid an ongoing spat between them.
In a tweet, Gandhi said, "CBI Chief Alok Verma was collecting documents relating to the Rafale scam. He was forcibly sent on leave".
"The Prime Minister's message is very clear that whoever comes near Rafale (issue) will be removed, wiped out," he charged.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, has dismissed as "rubbish" allegations that Verma was removed because he wanted to look into the Rafale fighter jet deal.
He said the government's decision to remove Verma and Asthana is based on the Central Vigilance Commission's recommendations.
The Congress has been alleging massive irregularities in the Rafale deal.
The government has vehemently rejected all allegations.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU