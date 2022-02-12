Central govt responsible for unemployment emergency: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Modi govt trying to take country from UPA's 'Andh Kal' to 'Amrit Kal': FM
Our 'Amrit Kaal' is your 'Rahu Kaal': Sitharaman's jibe at Congress
FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Mahabharata; Mallikarjun Kharge hits back
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Oppn in Rajya Sabha, tests positive for Covid
Dilution of PSUs will hurt common people, alleges Mallikarjun Kharge
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday held the Union government responsible for the "unemployment emergency" in the country and alleged that suicides have risen due to it.
He cited a media report which claimed that over 25,000 people have committed suicide between 2018 and 2020 due to debt and unemployment.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the BJP government alleging that instead of "Amrit Kaal" as claimed by the government, India was going through "Andh Kaal" (dark age) under a "blind king".
The Congress has been attacking the government over unemployment and has belied the BJP's claims of India going through 'Amrit Kaal', a reference to the best and most auspicious times.
In a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag 'KiskeAccheDin', Gandhi said, "Suicides rose due to unemployment. And what led to the rise in unemployment? The Central government is responsible for this unemployment emergency."
Kharge also tweeted, "Twenty-four per cent increase in suicides due to unemployment. Eighty-four per cent of families saw a decline in income. Yet, Modi and his ministers call these difficult times as 'Amrit Kaal'. This is India's 'Andh Kaal' with an 'Andha Raja' as PM."
"For the sake and welfare of 'Double A', 27 crore Indians have been pushed into poverty by 'Hum Do'. This is the reality of 'Amrit The Congress leader Kaal'," the senior Congress leader said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU