Centre upgrades VIP security cover of Narayan Rane to 'Z' category

The VIP security cover of Union Cabinet Minister Narayan Rane has been upgraded to Z-category by the government in view of prevailing security threats to him, official sources said on Friday.
Rane, the minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), has been enjoying central security cover of the lower Y-category since December last year.
The 69-year-old minister and politician from Maharashtra is protected by armed commandos of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and chief spokesperson Dr Anil Pandey confirmed the development to PTI.
Under the upgraded Z-category, Rane can have a team of six-seven armed commandos for proximate security every time he travels to any part of the country.
Sources in the security establishment said the upgrade was recommended by central agencies after they carried out a security and vulnerability analysis for Rane recently.
The minister was with his Y-security cover when he was arrested by the Maharashtra Police from Ratnagiri in August over his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The CISF provides VIP security cover to a number of other protectees, including National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat among others.
