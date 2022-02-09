Channi's nephew Bhupinder S Honey to remain in ED custody till Feb 11

-
-
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged illegal sand mining case, will remain in the ED custody till February 11, said the agency.
Earlier on February 4, Honey was remanded to the ED custody till February 8 after he was brought to judicial court in Jalandhar.
The ED had arrested him on February 3 from Jalandhar after day-long questioning, said sources.
ED's action had come around 20 days after it seized more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of Honey, and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.
The ED had declared the recoveries after it concluded its two-day raid conducted at the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates in over a dozen places in Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot.
The federal agency had also raided the premises of the accused persons and their associates including Kudratdeep Singh, the owner of Pinjore Royalty Company, and his partners and shareholders Kanwarmahip Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh on January 18 and 19.
