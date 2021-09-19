Charanjit Singh Channi to be next Chief Minister of Punjab

The Congress announced on Sunday that Charanjit Singh Channi has been elected as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP), paving the way for his appointment as the chief minister.

The development comes a day after Congress veteran Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with less than five months to go for the Assembly polls.

It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat said in a tweet.

