Congress likely to appoint two Deputy CMs along with CM in Punjab: Sources

After MLAs passed a resolution allowing to name Captain Amarinder Singh's successor as he stepped down as the Chief Minister of Punjab, sources have indicated that there is a possibility of appointing two Deputy Chief Ministers along with the Chief Minister.

resigned as the chief minister of on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Pradesh Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sources close to Sidhu said, "Whatever name is agreed for the Chief Minister, it will be accompanied by two deputy Chief Ministers. However, the decisions of Deputy Chief Ministers will depend on who has been named as the Chief Minister."

This development is witnessed just months before the 2022 Assembly elections.

