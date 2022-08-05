Chhattisgarh Congress slams Centre over inflation, Agnipath; holds protests

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath protests: Cong announces solidarity 'Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
BSP, SP criticise Centre over Agnipath scheme, says introduced in haste
Agnipath scheme: Violent protests continue in Bihar, 2 trains set on fire
Cong distances itself from MP Tewari's views favouring Agnipath scheme
-
The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh on Friday staged protests across the state against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government over the issues of inflation, unemployment, Agnipath scheme and imposition of the Goods and Services Tax on essential commodities.
In capital Raipur, the protest was held at Ambedkar Chowk where Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, state Congress president Mohan Markam and other senior leaders were present.
Talking to reporters at the protest site, CM Baghel said people were severely distressed due to rise in prices of essential commodities and asked the Centre to take immediate steps to provide relief.
The Congress has been fighting for the rights of common people, including youth, women and farmers, while the BJP government at the Centre was battling Congress leaders, he claimed.
Slamming the NDA government, Markam said inflation in the country had reached record levels and people were bearing the brunt of it.
The Centre's move to impose the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items like pre-packaged cereals, flour, honey, curd etc have added to the misery of citizens, he said.
Accusing the Narendra Modi government of failing to create jobs, Markam said, "The controversial, poorly-conceived and hastily-crafted Agnipath scheme, which carries many risks, has not only destroyed the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces, but has also crushed the aspirations of lakhs of unemployed youth."
Later, protesters led by Markam reached the Raj Bhavan and handed over a memorandum addressed to the governor, asking him to appeal to the Centre to rein in inflation, party state spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur said.
Similar protests were held by the party at district and block levels as well, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU