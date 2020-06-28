Claims & counter claims over 'China donation to RGF': Story so far in pics

Nadda alleged that the RGF, which is headed by Sonia Gandhi, continuously received donations from the Chinese embassy between 2005-09, from the "tax haven" of Luxemburg, which is full of "hawala transactions", between 2006-09. NGOs and companies with "deep commercial interests" also donated to the foundation. Addressing a press conference, he launched a scathing attack on and alleged that under the UPA regime, many central ministries and PSUs were forced to give money to the RGF. interest was "sacrificed" and donations into the family-run foundation were accepted, Nadda said. Nadda asked the Congress on Saturday to come clean on its "links" with China, and the details of its MoU with the Communist Party of China.