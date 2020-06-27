JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

BJP engaged in diversionary tactics on Chinese incursions, says Surjewala
Business Standard

PM has no plan to defeat Covid-19, says Rahul as cases cross 500,000-mark

Training his guns on PM Modi, he said, "PM is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic"

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Ladakh standoff | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on COVID-19 via video link in New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on Covid-19 via video link in New Delhi. File Photo

With India's Covid-19 cases crossing the 500,000-mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the government has no plan to defeat the pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surrendered as he refuses to fight coronavirus.

"Covid19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. The Government Of India has no plan to defeat it," Gandhi tweeted.

Training his guns on Modi, he said, "PM is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic."

He also tagged a report that claimed the government had "retreated" as no meeting of the ICMR panel or the Group of Ministers had taken place and neither had the Health Ministry held its briefings on the pandemic.

India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, while the death toll climbed to 15,685, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The virus caseload zoomed to 5,08,953, while 384 fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 12:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU