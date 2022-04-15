Committee to be set up for auto, taxi fare revision in Delhi: Gahlot

Ahead of the strike called by auto and taxi unions next week to demand subsidy on CNG, Transport Minister on Friday announced formation of a committee to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner.

In a tweet, Gahlot said the Kejriwal government understands the concerns of the auto and taxi unions in the city.

"Due to the rising fuel prices, auto/taxi unions have been demanding revision of fares. @ArvindKejriwal govt. understands their concerns. A committee shall soon be constituted by transport Dept for this purpose, which shall furnish its recommendations in a time-bound manner," he said.

With a fresh hike of Rs 2.5 in CNG prices, the members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations on Thursday warned authorities that they will go on a strike from April 18 to press for their demand of subsidy on gas prices.

On April 11, hundreds of auto, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the secretariat, demanding subsidy on CNG prices. The protest was held under the aegis of the Auto Rickshaw Sangh.

Bus operators too have announced to join the strike by auto and taxi unions in the city.

"We are also hit by the impact of Covid in the past two years and now the shooting CNG prices. Our members will also join the strike on April 18 and the private buses will not ply on that day," said Shyamlal Gola, general secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch.

General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni said, Price of CNG is soaring every single day and we are demanding the government to provide us a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg.

The auto and taxi association of Delhi had written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 6 demanding that they be provided with a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG.

CNG price was hiked once again by Rs 2.5 per kg in the national capital on Thursday. The price of CNG is currently Rs 71.61 per kg in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)