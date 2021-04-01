Complaint filed in Bihar court against Mamata for 'goons from Bihar' remark

A complaint was filed on



Thursday against West Bengal Chief Minister before a court here, assailing the alleged disparaging remarks she recently made about people from during campaigning for

The petition was filed before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate by Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a local advocate, who took exception to the supremo speaking about "goons from and UP" being brought in by the BJP, which has emerged as the principal challenger to her party.

Ojha, known for frequently coming up with petitions against politicians, movie stars and foreign heads of state, few of which go past the admission stage, has prayed for directions to the police that an FIR be lodged against Banerjee.

He has sought lodging of a case against Banerjee under IPC sections 147 and 148 (rioting), 295 and 295(A) (deliberate insult) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence).

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on April 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)