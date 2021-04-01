Complaint filed in Bihar court against Mamata for 'goons from Bihar' remark

-
ALSO READ
Campaigning for second phase of West Bengal assembly elections ends
Govt approves issuance of 16th tranche of electoral bonds from April 1-10
You can bring change in West Bengal by defeating Mamata in Nandigram: Shah
Mamata's letter to non-BJP leaders symbolises her 'despair': Javadekar
West Bengal doesn't tolerate violence against women, says Mamata Banerjee
-
A complaint was filed on
Thursday against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before a court here, assailing the alleged disparaging remarks she recently made about people from Bihar during campaigning for assembly elections.
The petition was filed before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate by Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a local advocate, who took exception to the TMC supremo speaking about "goons from Bihar and UP" being brought in by the BJP, which has emerged as the principal challenger to her party.
Ojha, known for frequently coming up with petitions against politicians, movie stars and foreign heads of state, few of which go past the admission stage, has prayed for directions to the police that an FIR be lodged against Banerjee.
He has sought lodging of a case against Banerjee under IPC sections 147 and 148 (rioting), 295 and 295(A) (deliberate insult) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence).
The matter is likely to come up for hearing on April 8.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU