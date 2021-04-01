Arvind Sawant made Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson along with Raut

-
ALSO READ
Harassing those against BJP seems to be ED's 'national duty': Raut
Maharashtra BJP opposing Thackeray govt's every move for sake of it: Raut
Uniform Civil Code should be implemented, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
Some people in Delhi preparing to form UPA-II, claims Shiv Sena's Raut
Won't be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar CM: Sanjay Raut
-
The Shiv Sena has appointed its
Lok Sabha member Arvind Sawant as the party's chief spokesperson, in an apparent bid to keep in check its other chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut.
Sawant was earlier a spokesperson of the party.
He was the Shiv Sena's lone minister in the Narendra Modi-led central cabinet before he quit in 2019, after his party snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra.
The Sena published a new list of its spokespersons in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Wednesday.
Raut, the Rajya Sabha member and the executive editor of 'Saamana', was made the party's chief spokesperson in September last year.
The move to appoint Sawant also as the Sena's chief spokesperson comes against the backdrop of Raut recently calling Maharashtra NCP leader Anil Deshmukh an "accidental home minister".
The Rajya Sabha member also faced criticism from the ally Congress in the state after he suggested that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should take over as UPA chairperson.
The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is currently headed by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said Raut should be careful before making any comments.
State Congress chief Nana Patole had also asked if Raut was the spokesperson of Pawar.
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has dropped state minister Gulabrao Patil and Lok Sabha member Dhairyasheel Mane as party spokespersons.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab, Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, legislators Sunil Prabhu,Pratap Sarnaik, Bhaskar Jadhav, Ambadas Danve and Manisha Kayande, Sena's deputy leader Sachin Air, former mayor Shubha Raul, corporator Sheetal Mhatre, Kishore Kanhere, Sanjana Ghadi and Anand Dube will continue as the Sena's spokespersons, the party said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU