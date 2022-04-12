Condemn policy of isolating industrialists in India: Mamata Banerjee

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka will impact India, where businessmen and industrialists are isolated and disturbed.
She said corporates should be allowed to invest in the country for its sound economic health.
"Do you there will be no effect of the situation in Sri Lanka on India? Even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is worried about the economy of our country," Banerjee said at the inaugural programme of 'Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan', an exhibition venue.
"We want industrialists and companies to invest and grow in India without any disturbance. I condemn the policy to isolate and disturb them, the chief minister said, without elaborating.
Banerjee also said 14 countries would participate in this year's Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled on April 20-21.
The annual event could not be held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
