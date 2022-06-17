Cong appoints Jairam Ramesh as its new media in-charge, Surjewala relieved

JUST IN
Congress on Thursday appointed senior party leader Jairam Ramesh as the All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of communication, publicity and media, replacing Randeep Surjewala.

Congress on Thursday appointed senior party leader Jairam Ramesh as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of communication, publicity and media, replacing Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Congress in a statement said Surjewala has been relieved of his current responsibility as the general secretary in-charge of communication and will continue as the general secretary in-charge of Karnataka.

The former union minister has been appointed by party interim president Sonia Gandhi as the general secretary in charge of communication, publicity and media, including social and digital media, with immediate effect.

"Congress President has appointed Jairam Ramesh as AICC General Secretary In-charge of Communication, Publicity and Media including Social and Digital Media with immediate effect. Randeep Singh Surjewala has been thankfully relieved from his current responsibility as General Secretary In-charge, Communication. He will continue as General Secretary In-charge, Karnataka," reads the official statement signed by the party's general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

This comes after, Surjewala won the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan.

Congress had won all three Rajya Sabha seats it contested in party-ruled Rajasthan with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also winning a seat in the state.

Congress had fielded Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, and Pramod Tiwari while BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari and media baron Subhash Chandra, as an independent, were in the fray for four vacant seats.

First Published: Fri, June 17 2022. 08:21 IST

