Cong asks workers, state chiefs to join 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers

-
ALSO READ
No effect of Bharat Bandh, business running as usual across India: CAIT
Bharat Bandh had 'almost zero impact' on rail services, says Railways
Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for 'Bharat Bandh' on September 25
Bank officers' union extends support to 'Bharat Bandh' by farmers on Sep 27
Adequate security measures to be taken for 'Bharat bandh': Delhi Police
-
The Congress on Sunday asked all its workers, state unit chiefs and heads of frontal organizations to take part in the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on September 27 to protest the Centre's three agri laws.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, had earlier appealed to the people to join the bandh.
Congress general secretary (organization), K C Venugopal, said the Congress and its workers will extend our full support to the peaceful 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on Monday.
"We believe in the right of our farmers and we will stand by them in their fight against the black farm laws," he said in a tweet.
"All PCC Presidents, Chiefs of Frontal Organizations are requested to go out in front with our Annadatas in their peaceful Bharat Bandh across the country," Venugopal said.
The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers' protest.
Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.
The three laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- were passed by the Parliament in September last year.
Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the 'mandi' and the MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced and asserted that these steps will help increase farmers' income.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU