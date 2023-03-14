JUST IN
Cong, BRS, AAP move suspension of business notice in RS on Adani row
Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS to discuss freedom of speech to MPs
Came to Karnataka for Bharat Jodo, spoke about Bharat Todo in London: Sarma
Ashok Gehlot-Vasundhara Raje are good friends, says Kejriwal in Jaipur
Assam CM takes jibe at Rahul, accuses him of abusing Indians in London
Rajasthan plans to establish a film city in Jaipur with pvt participation
Nashik-Mumbai farmers-workers march: Delegation to meet CM Eknath Shinde
Rajasthan Congress holds protest against Adani Group issue in Jaipur
Angry govt lashes out at Rahul Gandhi's London panning of Indian democracy
Parliament panel raises concern over pace of Vande Bharat train production
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS to discuss freedom of speech to MPs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cong, BRS, AAP move suspension of business notice in RS on Adani row

Members of Congress, BRS and AAP on Tuesday moved suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row

Topics
Rajya Sabha | Congress | Hindenburg Report

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Members of Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and AAP on Tuesday moved suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

Congress Deputy leader in the House Pramod Tiwari, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and BRS MP K. Keshav Rao moved suspension notice on the issue.

On Monday, the Congress alleged that the government did not want Parliament to function.

"Parliament was adjourned for the day because the Government simply didn't want it to function. It created a completely bogus diversion to keep the attention away from the combined Opposition demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had said.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition members had staged a march towards Vijay Chowk and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that there is no rule of law under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

--IANS

miz/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajya Sabha

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 11:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU