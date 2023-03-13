Rajasthan plans to establish a film city in Jaipur with pvt participation

-
-
Considering that shooting for films and advertisements takes place on a large scale in Rajasthan, the state government plans to establish a film city with private participation.
This is not the first time the state government is venturing into this area. Earlier it had tried to attract investors to set up a film city in Jaipur, but the response was poor.
The state’s film potential came into international limelight when Satyajit Ray shot a large part of Sonar Kella (The Golden Fortress) in Rajasthan. Many Bollywood and Hollywood movies have been shot in the state.
“This time we are going all out to attract investment, for which we will offer a customised package under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS), 2019, to the project promoter, and we hope for a positive response,” a senior state government official said.
A package of incentives (exemptions and subsidies) is available for investors under RIPS 2019. It includes an investment subsidy, employment generation subsidy, electricity exemption for seven years, land tax exemption for seven years, stamp duty exemption, among other things. Provision for a custom-built package of incentives for investments over Rs 100 crore and providing direct employment to more than 200 persons are also being provided.
Moreover, the official said the state government was ready to offer a customised package to the prospective promoter for setting up a film city.
He added a film tourism cell would be set up so that all approvals were made available within 15 days of application. All district-level clearances will be facilitated by this cell.
The government has decided to offer an exemption from all fees and charges for film shooting at monuments in its control.
“We plan to provide up to a 15 per cent upfront subsidy of the production cost of any film shot in Rajasthan. A scheme for this is being worked upon,” he added.
Besides, the state government plans to coordinate with the Centre to open a branch of the Film and Television Institute in Rajasthan.
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 20:10 IST
