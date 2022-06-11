Cong has rules for some leaders only, says Kuldeep Bishnoi after expulsion

-
Hours after being expelled from the Congress, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Saturday hit back at the party, accusing it of partisan behaviour.
"Congress also has rules for some leaders and exceptions for others. Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul & acted on my morals," he said in a tweet.
In an earlier tweet, he also took a jibe at the party's "swift and strong action".
"Had @incindia acted this swiftly & strongly in 2016 & on every other critical opportunity they've missed, they wouldn't have been in such dire straits," he said.
The Congress on Saturday expelled Adampur MLA Bishnoi from all party positions after he openly cross-voted against official Congress nominee Ajay Maken in Rajya Sabha polls held on Friday.
Congress General Secretary, Organisation K.C. Venugopal said: "Hon'ble Congress President has expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi from all his present party positions including the post of special invitee in Congress Working Committee with immediate effect."
Two Congress MLAs cross-voted in Haryana as Maken got only 29 votes out of 31 and Independent candidate backed by the BJP, Kartikeya Sharma defeated him with a slight margin.
Bishnoi was reportedly upset with the party after he was denied the state President's post and had said he will only take a decision after meeting party leader Rahul Gandhi. This meeting did not take place.
