2004-14 a lost decade; this one is India's: PM takes dig at Congress
Business Standard

Cong MP's notice in LS, seeks details on PM's 'foreign travels with Adani'

The notice says, Discussion on Prime Minister's foreign travel with industrialist Gautam Adani and the benefit the group received in foreign tenders.

Narendra Modi | Congress | Lok Sabha

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied on the motion of thanks on President's Address, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha seeking "details of the PM's foreign travels with Adani".

The notice says, "Discussion on Prime Minister's foreign travel with industrialist Gautam Adani and the benefit the group received in foreign tenders."

The Prime Minister on Wednesday did not touch the subject, but attacked the opposition for terming India weak on one side and while stating that the country has become powerful and was presurrising other nations.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also moved an adjournment notice on the China-Line of Actual control (LAC) issue demanding discussion.

In the notice, he said, "Since April 2020, China has engaged in what can only be described as a steady land grab. Till 16 January 2023, seventeen rounds of Commander level talks have taken place between India and China with little success.

"All the while China continues to build significant infrastructure, including bridges, roads and accommodation for its troops. China is attempting to unilaterally change the status quo.

"The clashes in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh were another indication of China's steady aggression aimed at changing the status quo on the border. What is more, such aggression is no longer limited in territorial scope as is evidenced by the clashes that took place in Arunachal Pradesh, around 2000 kms away from the place of clashes.

--IANS

miz/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 10:41 IST

