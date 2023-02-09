Cong MP's notice in LS, seeks details on PM's 'foreign travels with Adani'

A day after Prime Minister replied on the motion of thanks on President's Address, MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave an adjournment notice in the seeking "details of the PM's foreign travels with Adani".

The notice says, "Discussion on Prime Minister's with industrialist and the benefit the group received in foreign tenders."

The Prime Minister on Wednesday did not touch the subject, but attacked the opposition for terming India weak on one side and while stating that the country has become powerful and was presurrising other nations.

MP Manish Tewari also moved an adjournment notice on the China-Line of Actual control (LAC) issue demanding discussion.

In the notice, he said, "Since April 2020, China has engaged in what can only be described as a steady land grab. Till 16 January 2023, seventeen rounds of Commander level talks have taken place between India and China with little success.

"All the while China continues to build significant infrastructure, including bridges, roads and accommodation for its troops. China is attempting to unilaterally change the status quo.

"The clashes in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh were another indication of China's steady aggression aimed at changing the status quo on the border. What is more, such aggression is no longer limited in territorial scope as is evidenced by the clashes that took place in Arunachal Pradesh, around 2000 kms away from the place of clashes.

