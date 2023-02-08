JUST IN
SC decision on rebel Sena MLAs' disqualification should come first: Uddhav
Teachers' scam: ED identifies lottery angle for conversion of money
Stones pelted at Aaditya Thackeray's car during Shiv Sanvaad Yatra
PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President's Address in LS today
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav flays rise in milk prices, bus fares
Power had gone to their head: CM Shinde on Thackerays for ignoring demands
Rahul questions rise in Adani's fortunes, says happened during BJP's rule
Will BJP order CBI probe into paper leak incidents in MP: Ashok Gehlot
Delhi CM writes to Shah over regularisation delay of 4,500 NDMC employees
Ruckus in Parliament as Oppn claims BJP member 'glorified Sati' practice
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
SC decision on rebel Sena MLAs' disqualification should come first: Uddhav
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RS Speaker Dhankhar pulls up LoP Kharge for calling PM Modi 'Mauni Baba'

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him "Mauni Baba" while questioning his silence on the Adani issue.

Topics
Rajya Sabha | Narendra Modi | Jagdeep Dhankar

ANI  General News 

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him "Mauni Baba" while questioning his silence on the Adani issue.

In response to Kharge's remark, Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankar said that such a remark "does not suit his stature".

Kharge was replying to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha. He said, "I want to ask the pm why you are so quiet. You scare off every other person why are you not scaring industrialists?"

"The people who spread hatred, if the PM raises an eye on them, they will sit down thinking I will not get a ticket this time. But today he has chosen to remain quiet. He has become a Mauni Baba," he added.

Kharge was demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue in the Rajya Sabha today.

Meanwhile, Dhankar said, "It does not suit your stature. Frankly speaking, there are certain positions for which we have to have great regard. It was in this house on Dec 8, I said the leader of the house, LoP, and two former PMs will speak, I will look to the rule book later. Why? These positions have an August stand".

"Similarly, You cannot treat institutions with that kind of observation. You are a senior member. If anyone in the house was to use an express LoP. I would come to the rescue of lop," he further said.

"It is an elevated constitutional position. I expected that you will raise the level of debate," he stated.

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday suspended both the 'Zero Hour' and the 'Question Hour' to begin debate on 'Motion of Thanks on the President's address'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajya Sabha

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 14:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU