Amit Shah to dedicate 25 Addiction Treatment Facilities to country on Thu

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will organise a function of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan to dedicate the Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) to the nation on Thursday.

Th function will take place at 11:00 AM at Ambedkar International Centre in the capital

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, will confer 25 Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) to the nation in the function.

Union Home minister in December 2022 speaking in parliament that the drug menace is a serious problem which is destroying generations and the profits being made from drugs are utilised for terrorism as well.

Shah was replying to the debate in Lok Sabha under rule 193 on the "Problem of drug abuse in the country and steps taken by the ."

He said that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) can conduct probes across the country. Shah also reiterated the Centre's zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse. "Our govt policy is very clear: those consuming drugs are victims. We should be sensitive towards them and give victims a conducive atmosphere for their rehabilitation. But those involved in drug trafficking should not be spared," he said.

Shah urged the States and Union Territories to work in synergy against the drug menace.

