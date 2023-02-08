SC decision on rebel Sena MLAs' disqualification should come first: Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, on Wednesday said that the decision by the on the disqualification of the party's rebel MLAs should come first and then by the on who the original party belongs to.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray also asked why the EC froze the name and its bow and arrow' symbol when it has not been used by the rival Eknath Shinde faction yet.

The decision on disqualification should come first and then by the (which faction belongs to), Uddhav said, adding that the apex court will start hearing the matter related to the disqualification of rebel MLAs on a daily basis from February 14.

The Sena was split last June after a rebellion led by Shinde, prompting his faction and the one headed by to try to stake claim over the party's name and its symbol.

