SC decision on rebel Sena MLAs' disqualification should come first: Uddhav

-
ALSO READ
What did rebel Sena MLAs achieve by backstabbing us? Aaditya Thackeray asks
EC's Sena order doesn't mean Thackeray faction weak or demoralised: NCP
Sena factions get new names; 'flaming torch' poll symbol for Uddhav faction
Thackeray faction calls EC order on Shiv Sena symbol and name 'injustice'
MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022
-
Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, on Wednesday said that the decision by the Supreme Court on the disqualification of the party's rebel MLAs should come first and then by the Election Commission on who the original party belongs to.
Addressing a press conference, Thackeray also asked why the EC froze the Shiv Sena name and its bow and arrow' symbol when it has not been used by the rival Eknath Shinde faction yet.
The decision on disqualification should come first and then by the Election Commission (which faction Shiv Sena belongs to), Uddhav said, adding that the apex court will start hearing the matter related to the disqualification of rebel MLAs on a daily basis from February 14.
The Sena was split last June after a rebellion led by Shinde, prompting his faction and the one headed by Uddhav Thackeray to try to stake claim over the party's name and its symbol.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 13:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU