Cong sets up K'taka political affairs committee, names 5 AICC secretaries

As part of efforts to get battle-ready for the Assembly polls next year, the on Saturday formed a political affairs committee that included several party bigwigs from the state and also appointed five secretaries attached with general secretary in-charge .

President set up a 22-member political affairs committee with Surjewala as the convenor and PCC chief D K Shivakumar, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and M Veerappa Moily, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders B K Hariprasad, Dinesh Gundurao, Margret Alva, D K Suresh and party's task force member Sunil Kanugolu, among its members.

Gandhi also appointed five Secretaries attached with the General Secretary Incharge of Karnataka, Surjewala, with immediate effect.

D Sridhar Babu, MLA; PC C Vishnunadh, MLA; Roji M John, MLA; Mayura S Jayakumar and Abhishek Dutt have been named as secretaries attached to Surjewala.

Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Raminder Singh Awla have been relieved from their current responsibilities as Secretaries, the party said in a statement.

As per the five-year scheduled term, the election is to be held in April-May next year.

