Cong to call CWC meet ahead of 'Chintan Shivir' for party's future strategy

The grand old party is all set to call a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting ahead of the 'Chintan Shivir' to chalk out the party's future strategy.
In the last CWC meeting, it was decided by the party to call a 'Chintan Shivir' to formulate a strategy for the course correction to reverse the trend of electoral defeats after the party's abysmal performance in the recently held Assembly polls in five states.
The party is now in power in only two states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
A senior functionary of the party told ANI, "We are in the process of finalizing the dates venue and the matters to be taken into account in the 'Chintan Shivir' of the party."
Several meetings have already been held for the preparation of the Chintan Shivir.
Senior leaders Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik and party general secretary organization KC Venugopal are deliberating on the preparation of the Chintan Shivir in the meeting held in the Congress War Room on Tuesday.
According to a top source in the party, within two-three days the final proposal of the 'Chintan Shivir' like the agenda, dates and the venue will be worked out and a final nod will be given by the CWC.
The grand old party is seriously considering that the venue should be in poll-bound states like Gujarat or Himachal Pradesh where elections are to be held at the end of the year, the source added.
Earlier, the party had called the meeting of the CWC on March 13 after the poll debacle in the five states in the meet it was decided that a 'Chintan Shivir' will be held to assess the defeat and to prepare the future road map for the party.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also held deliberations with party leaders including those of the G23 who had been critical of the leadership and have demanded organisational overhaul.
